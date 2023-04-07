First Pacific Financial Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,043 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $929.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

