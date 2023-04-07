First Pacific Financial Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,289. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

