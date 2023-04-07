First Pacific Financial Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 724,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $532,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 347,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.02.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

