First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

FTCS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 615,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,174. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

