First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 133,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,854. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

