First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.62

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.49. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 1,547 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 15.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

