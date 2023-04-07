FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $43.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 131,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

