Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,714 shares of company stock worth $195,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.