Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 164,477 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

