Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15,436.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.61) to £140 ($173.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.95) to £164 ($203.68) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($197.47) to £151 ($187.53) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($188.11) to £161.16 ($200.15) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

PDYPY stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

