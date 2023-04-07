Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. 1,617,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.