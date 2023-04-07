Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,504. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

