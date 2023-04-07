Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,504. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
