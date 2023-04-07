FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FreightCar America by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 249,825 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.