Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 320,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 180,057 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.
