Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 320,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 180,057 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.