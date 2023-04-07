Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

