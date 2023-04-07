FY2023 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By DA Davidson

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.