FY2023 Earnings Forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By DA Davidson

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $821,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,369.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $821,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,038 shares of company stock worth $3,199,577. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading

