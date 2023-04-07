FY2023 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $9.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

BOKF stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

