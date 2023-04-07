FY2023 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,876 shares of company stock worth $125,227 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.