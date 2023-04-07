FY2023 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Reduced by DA Davidson

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $11.32 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

