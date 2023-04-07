FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issued By DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn $9.10 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

