FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $34.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.71. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.62 per share.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

AMP opened at $297.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.