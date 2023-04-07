FY2025 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.