FY2025 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.
Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
