G999 Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $2,065.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.