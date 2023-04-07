Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Trading Up 2.1 %

About Galapagos

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.