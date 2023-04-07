Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 646,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,326. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.