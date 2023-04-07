GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80.
GEE Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.