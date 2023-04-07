GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.