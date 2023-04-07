Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.