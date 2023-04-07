Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.