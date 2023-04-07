GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.88. Approximately 271,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

