GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$45.95 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$47.21. The stock has a market cap of C$16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.5032941 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.