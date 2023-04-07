GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$45.95 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$47.21. The stock has a market cap of C$16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.5032941 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL Environmental Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

