Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.39.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

