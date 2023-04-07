Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Golden Predator Mining Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$27.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Golden Predator Mining

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.

Featured Stories

