GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 9,051 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. 1,659,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

