GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 999 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,107,186. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

