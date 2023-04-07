GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,833,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,151,694. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.