GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,670,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,909. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

