GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.15. 703,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,224. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

