GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,219 shares of company stock worth $35,766,357. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.93. 2,935,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,266. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,617.35, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.