GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 976,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

