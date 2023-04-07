GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

OMFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 477,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

