GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 9,591,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,989,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

