Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 2.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. 1,335,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,029,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 144.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

