Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.90. 377,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

