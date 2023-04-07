Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.89. 1,730,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,221. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.