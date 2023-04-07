Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.26. The company had a trading volume of 184,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $280.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $427.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

