Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,497. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

