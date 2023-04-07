Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,940. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

