Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,486,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,519,040. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

