Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 19,999 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,868. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

