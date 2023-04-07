Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 36,024 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $8,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.1 %

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,400. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.